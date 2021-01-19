Cyberpunk 2077 It is undoubtedly one of the saddest releases in recent years, as he had literally everything to succeed, but that potential was reduced to nothing by being full of errors.

CD Projekt Red He promised that during the year he would fix the damage, although from what we have seen, when that happens it could be too late.

Barely a month has passed since its launch, and although it managed to put several million copies on consoles, some platforms have already cut its price in half.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already half price

Even though the PlayStation Store removed it from its platform, and that the number of players dropped a lot in just one month, Cyberpunk 2077 it continued to be sold at a normal price in physical and digital formats.

The latest patches managed to give the game a bit of stability, so the experience is more or less enjoyable if you don’t mind restarting it several times after it crashes.

Despite these efforts, Cyberpunk 2077 It is already falling in price on some platforms, where you can even buy for half of what is currently offered.

From $ 59.99 to $ 29.99 dollars.

In stores Amazon and Best Buy in the United States, the game of CD Projekt Red It can be obtained in physical format for $ 29.99 dollars, that is, with a 50% discount.

This big reduction came after the developer studio gave something to talk about again, so several gamers they can take this opportunity to give it a try.

Unfortunately, it seems that this offer of Cyberpunk 2077 does not apply to the Mexican subsidiary of Amazon, where it follows the normal price.

We don’t know if they’ll polish this CD Projekt Red title enough, but hopefully they can do the same as Hello Games with No Man’s Sky, which is magnificent in its current state.

We recommend you:

Source.



