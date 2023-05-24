Just a minute: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Wednesday 24 May 2023, just a minute, a 2019 comedy film directed by Francesco Mandelli, will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno. The film features Max Giusti as the protagonist, but what is it about? What’s the plot? And who is in the cast? Let’s find out together.

Plot

The protagonist of Just a minute is called Claudio and he is a 50-year-old real estate agent, separated and with a conflictual relationship with his children, who always criticize him. His life changes when he decides to get rid of the old cell phone, buy a new one that has a particular app. When used, this app allows him to travel through time, but only for one minute. Claudio then takes advantage of it and tries to anticipate the needs of his loved ones, starting with his children and reaching his parents and his ex-wife Rebecca. But as he uses the app, Claudio understands that some actions cannot be changed. The last alternative is to act in the present.

Just a minute: the cast of the film

As already mentioned before, the protagonist of Just a minute is Max Giusti who plays Claudio. But he is not alone. Below we see actors and actresses with their respective characters who populate the cast of the film:

Max GiustiClaudio

Loretta GoggiMirella

Paolo Calabresi: Ascanio

Massimo Wertmüller: Mario

Herbert Ballerina: Simone

Ivo Avido: Customer at the bar

Dino AbbresciaPaolo Manfredi

Andrea Delogu: real estate agency client

Ema Stokholma: Hikaru

Mirko Frezza: Sampei, the bum

Ninni Bruschetta: Poker player

Susy LaudeRebecca

Carolina Signore: Greta

Enzo Garinei: Mario’s neighbor

J-Ax: Himself

Marco Tardelli: himself

Colonel Massimo Morico: himself

Streaming and TV

Where to see Just a minute on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film will be broadcast on Wednesday 24 May 2023 in prime time on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.