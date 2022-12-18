Being a cashier is not an easy task, since it requires knowing how to work under constant pressure and being aware of receiving and giving the correct fair, which is why the video of a worker who remembered that he once told him they were missingnothing more and nothing less, 150 thousand pesos in your box cut.

Being a cashier in any type of business is complicated, especially if you work in a bank or, in general, in places where there is a lot of cash flow, since a wrong calculation or account can be catastrophic.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user uploaded a video in which he reported the time when, at the cashier’s cut, he realized that he was missing the “minimum amount” of 150 thousand pesos!

According to what was referred to in the viral clip, due to a small oversight, the man was about to end up with a debt of thousands of pesos with the financial group for which he worked as a cashier.

“I worked in a bank, so one day a lady comes and says: ‘Hey, I want to withdraw 150 (thousand pesos)’. Nothing strange because there were people who withdrew much larger amounts, ”she related.

In this sense, the tiktoker explained that it was in this way that the bank had to carry out a whole protocol to be able to give the amount to the elderly lady of around 70 years of age.

Likewise, the netizen recalled that the grandmother did not remember the PIN of her cardHence, they had to do the change process, so while he was doing it, someone else was in charge of collecting the 150 thousand to give it to the elderly woman.

It was at that moment that the former cashier began his mistake, since he gave the cash to the woman and her son without making the disposition of funds from the account.

“She gave me the piece of paper and just as she had the money in her hand, I handed it over to her. He’s very pendid*** of me, he never did step two, I never made the funds available from the account and I gave him the money like that as if nothing,” he explained.

It was after almost an hour that the tiktoker realized his huge mistake that could have left him a debt of 150 thousand pesos with the financial institution. After checking several times, he remembered the mistake he made with her older adult, so he did everything possible to contact her and ask her to return to the bank.

After wait for 3 hours for the old lady and her sonSince they were already traveling to another city, the user was able to “recover” the 150,000 pesos, although, yes, he was not saved from a good call to attention from the managers.

“I already gave them up for lost… Fortunately, the situation ended there, the colleagues from the branch were there gossiping. Then I began to calm down because I already recovered the money, ”he concluded.