Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is expected to get the Kovid-19 vaccine in the next few months and the country should be in the process of providing the vaccine to the people in the next six months. He made this comment at the annual general meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society and St. John’s Ambulance.

The Health Minister said, “We are deeply involved in the process of vaccine development … we are expected to have more and more vaccines in the next few months and hope to provide vaccines to the people of India in the next six months.” We will be in the process.

He said that the fight against Kovid-19 should be followed by maintaining a six-foot distance, periodically washing hands, wearing masks and face covers, especially in public places, such as social vaccines. Harshvardhan said that the Indian Red Cross Society through its blood centers has taken extensive steps to ensure that there is no shortage of blood for the needy.

Prime Minister gave instructions for speeding up investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed health officials to expedite the investigation along with sero survey, underlining the need for high level preparedness and constant monitoring against the corona virus epidemic. He said these things during the meeting organized to develop the Kovid-19 vaccine as well as to review the investigation technique, identification of contacts, medicine and its treatment etc. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, in this meeting Several senior scientists and officials were present, including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog member (Health), Principal Scientific Advisor.

Vaccine review meeting

A meeting was held to review the research and preparations being made against the vaccine against the Kovid-19 pandemic, the statement said. During this time, the investigation techniques, contact detection, medicines and remedial measures were also reviewed. According to the statement, the Prime Minister directed to speed up the sero survey and investigation. He said that a system of inexpensive, accessible and rapid testing should be ensured for all.

Total number of infected 73.07 lakhs

After the arrival of 67708 new cases of Corona virus infection in India, the total number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 73.07 lakh on Thursday and out of which a total of 63,83,441 people got healthy and the infection-free rate increased to 87.35 percent happened. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock in the morning, the total cases of infection in the country have increased to 73,07,097. The number of people who died due to infection has increased to 1,11,266 due to the death of 680 more people in the last 24 hours in the country.