PPresident Donald Trump has demanded the dismissal of a Fox Information correspondent following media stories of alleged derogatory remarks about fallen troopers. The journalist Jennifer Griffin needs to be “fired” for her reporting, demanded Trump on Saturday within the on-line service Twitter. You could have by no means requested the White Home for an opinion, criticized Trump. Fox Information is “misplaced” to him.

The American journal “The Atlantic” reported on Thursday that in a visit to France in November 2018, Trump described troopers who had fallen in World Battle I as “losers” and “idiots”. In response to the “Atlantic” article, Trump had refused a deliberate go to to the Aisne-Marne navy cemetery close to Paris on the journey to France with the phrases: “Why ought to I go to this cemetery? He is filled with losers. “

In one other dialog on the identical journey, Trump described the greater than 1,800 troopers buried within the cemetery as “idiots”, reported “The Atlantic”. Accordingly, there are 4 witnesses for Trump’s statements. The American delegation had formally declared on the time that Trump couldn’t go to the cemetery as a result of his helicopter couldn’t take off as a result of dangerous climate.

Fox Information journalist Griffin claims to have acquired affirmation of Trump’s statements. Two former authorities officers had confirmed that Trump had refused to go to the cemetery “to honor American conflict useless.” The climate didn’t play a job.

Certainly one of Griffin’s sources additionally confirmed that Trump had referred to as US troopers “idiots” – albeit in a special context. “When the President spoke concerning the Vietnam Battle, he mentioned, ‘It was a silly conflict. Everybody who went was a idiot, “mentioned Trump, based on the journalist.

“This isn’t journalism – that is activism”

Trump denies the allegations. On Friday, the Republican, who needs to be re-elected for a second time period in November, mentioned it was a “pretend story”. For him, fallen troopers are “absolute heroes”.