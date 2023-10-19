Dhe actor Jussie Smollett, known for the series “Empire” and an alleged fake hate crime, is being treated in a rehab clinic.

As a spokesman told the gossip portal TMZ on Wednesday, the former child star has had to deal with “a really difficult few years”. Smollett was sentenced to five months in prison in 2022 for allegedly lying to the police in Chicago, Illinois, about an alleged robbery.

The 41-year-old Californian claimed in 2019 that two supporters of former American President Donald Trump attacked him because of his black skin color and because he was gay, beat him up and put a noose around his neck.

During the investigation, however, it turned out that the supposed strangers belonged to Smollett’s circle of friends. They are also said to have supplied him with drugs for years. After just a few days behind bars, the actor was initially released last year when his lawyers filed an appeal.