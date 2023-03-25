Jussi awards | The best actress award to Sara Meller for the movie Kikka!

Side part-Juss was shot by Ilkka Heiskanen from the movie Hetki lyö.

Domestic has received the award for the best leading actor of the film year Sara Melleriwho was seen in the lead role Anna Paavilainen directing Gimmick!in the movie.

Jussin, on the other hand, took the best supporting role Ilkka Heiskanen of his role JP Valkeapään in a film directed by The moment strikes.

This year, the awards for the main and supporting parts were distributed for the first time in joint series, so that the women’s and men’s series were combined.

He received the Jussi award for the best newcomer Stella Leppikorpi. He was seen in the movie Bubbledirected by Aleksi Salmenperä.

The spotlight of the year award was won by an actor at the Finnish film industry’s Jussi gala Linnea Leino. He acted in films that premiered last year Girls girls girls, Puntisal comedy mixed Heroes of the Arctic Circle 4.

Betoni-Jussi’s life’s work in the film industry made him an actor Esko Salminen.

The Jussi awards for the best films of 2022 were awarded on Friday at a gala televised by MTV3.

Screenwriters Ilona Ahti and Daniela Hakulinen won the Jussi award for the best screenplay of the domestic film year for the film Tyou girls girls.

Jussin, on the other hand, got the stage design Päivi Kettunen from the movie Evil graves. The recognition for costume design went Tiina Kaukanen from the movie Gimmick!the masking design was given to Jussi To Marina Ritvalli and For Conor O’Sullivan from the movie Evil graves and the sound design award Jorma Kaulasen and to Peter Albrechtsen from the movie The lumberjack’s story.

Jussin received the best film score of the year JB Dunckel from the movie Heart beast. The Nordisk Film recognition award worth 20,000 euros was won by the film Evil graves work group.

The documentary film of the year was Einari Paakkanen guided by Karaoke paradise and the short film of the year was Iiti Yli-Harjan guided by All my mom’s phone calls.

In the public vote, Finns voted for a film for the award MC Helper baking. It was directed by Kaitsu Walfrid Rinkinen.