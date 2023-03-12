Home page politics

The Jusos only want to rest when they have prevented the grand coalition. CDU top candidate Wegner is unsuitable for the office of mayor.

Berlin – “Kai is the wrong first name for the Red City Hall.” The Berliners voted by a large majority SPD-Youth organization Jusos against the planned coalition with the CDU placed. A motion by the state board entitled “NoGroKo – Berlin only works with the left” received the very large majority of the approximately 80 delegates at a Jusos conference in the SPD federal headquarters in Berlin on Saturday. The Jusos called vehemently and with great applause for the continuation of the coalition greens and left and fundamentally rejected cooperation with the CDU. Two deputy SPD state chairmen had previously campaigned in vain for it in a factual debate.

Many delegates criticized the fact that the SPD state chair and governing mayor Franziska Giffey and her co-chair Raed Saleh did not appear to face the debate. Instead, Giffey visited the SPD district association in Pankow.

Berlin election: Wegner unsuitable according to Jusos

The application said about the CDU state chairman Kai Wegner, who is to become governing mayor according to the current plan: he was completely unsuitable for the office. “Anyone who deliberately fishes through racist stories on the right-wing edge during the election campaign” cannot be elected mayor by the Social Democrats.

The CDU had polarized in the election campaign because, after the New Year’s Eve riots, they asked the first names of suspects with German nationality to find out whether they had a migration background. Wegner said at the time: “We have to know the names so that we can give precise answers and reach the young people.”

The CDU state chairman Kai Wegner and the still incumbent governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) after the first hearing. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Berlin election: “Will only rest when we have prevented the grand coalition”

With a new website, the Jusos started the announced campaign against the planned coalition. State Chairwoman Sinem Tasan-Funke said: “We will only rest once we have prevented this grand coalition.” Many discussion events are to follow. Tasan-Funke emphasized that a joint government with the CDU would be a “coalition with reactionaries”. The co-chairman Peter Maass spoke of an “honourless CDU”.

All Juso speakers refused the CDU as a coalition partner decidedly and partly emotionally and received enthusiastic applause for it. It is clear that “there is no coalition with conservatives,” said one speaker, while others called the CDU “racist” (mse/dpa)