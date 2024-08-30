Saturday, August 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juso boss Philipp Türmer and JuLi boss Franziska Brandmann in debate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Juso boss Philipp Türmer and JuLi boss Franziska Brandmann in debate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ms. Brandmann, the Chancellor now finds it difficult to govern with the traffic light coalition. Was it a mistake to form this coalition in the first place?

Brandman: I don’t think that forming a coalition was a mistake. After the general election, the Union was simply not capable of governing. After years of managing the status quo, the prospect of a progressive coalition that would finally tackle the backlog of reforms also sparked hope for a new beginning.

#Juso #boss #Philipp #Türmer #JuLi #boss #Franziska #Brandmann #debate

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts