Juso boss Philipp Türmer and JuLi boss Franziska Brandmann in debate

Ms. Brandmann, the Chancellor now finds it difficult to govern with the traffic light coalition. Was it a mistake to form this coalition in the first place?
Brandman: I don’t think that forming a coalition was a mistake. After the general election, the Union was simply not capable of governing. After years of managing the status quo, the prospect of a progressive coalition that would finally tackle the backlog of reforms also sparked hope for a new beginning.
