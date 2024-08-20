Home policy

From: Felix Durach

Juso chairman Philipp Türmer (r) has sharply criticized the comments of Green Party leader Omid Nouripour. © Montage: Kay Nietfeld/Paul Zinken/dpa

Juso leader Philipp Türmer interprets the Green Party leader’s comments as preparation for a coalition with the CDU. The traffic light coalition is under pressure.

Berlin – The political waves in Berlin continue to rise after Omid Nouripour, the leader of the Green Party, described the current traffic light coalition as a “transitional government” in the ARD summer interview on Sunday. This characterization sparked discontent, particularly among the Jusos. Philipp Türmer, the head of the SPD youth organization, sees this as more than just a simple description of the current political alliance.

Juso boss criticizes Green Party boss – “unsolicited application” for coalition with CDU

“I see this as an initiative by the Greens to work together with the CDU in the next government coalition,” Türmer explained in German RadioWhile Nouripour and the Greens are trying to curry favour with the Union, the SPD is working hard to ensure that the CDU, under party leader Friedrich Merz not lead the next federal government, Türmer continued.

According to the Juso leader, the tensions within the traffic light coalition are being exacerbated by the FDP’s stance. Türmer sharply criticizes the Liberals for their position on the debt brake and accuses them of having missed the signs of the times. Türmer also accused the FDP of only blocking instead of governing. Despite this criticism, he is against an early end to the coalition. “That would be irresponsible in the current situation,” he stressed.

Traffic light dispute continues – Juso boss takes issue with FDP

However, after the federal election in 2025, the Juso leader does not expect the coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP to continue – also because Türmer expects that the FDP will no longer enter the Bundestag. In recent polls, Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s party has repeatedly been scratching the five percent hurdle that could prevent it from entering parliament again.

But even if the Liberals make it into the Bundestag, a continuation of the coalition seems mathematically impossible just a year before the election. In a survey by the opinion research institute Insa, the three traffic light parties together received only 32 percent of the vote – the Union alone is at 30 percent. (fd with material from dpa)