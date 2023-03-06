According to “O Estado de S. Paulo”, the minister would have made it possible to hire Gustavo Gaspar for the PDT leadership office

The partner of the stud farm where the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, raises horses is a ghost employee of the Senate. Gustavo Gaspar has a salary of R$17,200, but he is not known by any of his alleged co-workers. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

Gaspar is a partner at Parque & Haras Luanna. The partnership is with Juscelino’s sister, the mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA), Luanna Rezende (Brazil Union).

According to the report, Gustavo Gaspar is the brother of Tatiana Gaspar, special advisor to the Ministry of Communications. She receives a salary of BRL 13,200. When he was deputy, Juscelino had already hired Gaspar’s father, 80 years old, with a salary of R$ 15,700.

Since 2019, Gaspar has been registered as a commissioned employee of the PDT leadership’s office in the Senate. Questioned, the person responsible for the department, Silvio Saraiva, said that he did not work there.

The chief of staff of the PDT told the Estadão that there was afailure” in the transfer of Gaspar, but that he “probably” acts in the 2nd Secretariat of the Senate. Two days after the approach, the owner of the stud farm was transferred to the secretariat, commanded by senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA). He was also not found at the site and two employees who received the journalists said they did not know him.

Gaspar doesn’t need to sign the clock. In this case, the frequency is confirmed by the immediate boss.

O Power360 got in touch with the advisory of Minister Juscelino Filho, who informed that he will speak only after talking to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Senator Weverton Rocha’s advisory did not respond to questions until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

LULA

The Minister of Communications should meet with President Lula this Monday (6.Mar). The Chief Executive said on Thursday (2.Mar) that Juscelino will leave the government “if guilty”. The speech was in an interview with journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, from BandNews FM radio.

“Everyone who is accused of anything has the right to prove their innocence. If he is innocent, he will stay in government. If he is found guilty, he will leave the government”, said the president.

Juscelino Filho used a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to go from Brasília to São Paulo in January 2023. The reason: an auction of race horses, under the justification that it was a trip “urgent”. The event was not on the official agenda.

In a note sent to Power360 On February 27, 2023, the minister’s lawyers, Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, stated that the trip to São Paulo was an official agenda and had “clear public interest”, which would justify the use of FAB transport.