Minister of Communications used a FAB plane to go to an event outside the agenda; will talk to Lula on Monday (6.Mar)

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, said he had not “nothing wrong” and that has “right to the presumption of innocence” about having used a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to go to a race horse auction in São Paulo.

The holder of the Communications portfolio is traveling to fulfill official commitments in Spain and should return to Brazil on Sunday (5.Mar.2023). He must meet with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (6.Mar).

Juscelino said it is the “more interested in providing all clarifications to President Lula”.

“As soon as I arrive in Brasilia, I will go to President Lula to clarify all the facts. I am most interested in this meeting, because I want to make it clear that I did nothing wrong, and that the allegations are unfounded. I am calm, because there was no irregularity in the trips. It’s all documented. I thank President Lula for the opportunity to be heard with impartiality and serenity. And, as Minister Padilha said, I have the right to the presumption of innocence”declared Justice Juscelino Filho.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, defended the removal of Juscelino Filho. He stated that the measure would avoid “embarrassment” from you.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhacontradicted Gleisi and declared that he had already seen people removed for “unfair prejudices”.