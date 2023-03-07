Minister will speak with Lula this Monday; in the last week, the president said that Juscelino will leave the government if he is guilty

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União Brasil), denied on the afternoon of this Monday the accusations that he would have caused damage to the public coffers during activities ahead of the ministry. In a video released on her profiles on social networks, she said that she was the victim of empty and distorted attacks and that she is at the disposal of authorities for clarification.

On the accusations that he had Used a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to participate in horse auctionssaid he went to São Paulo to carry out official commitments.

“They keep accusing me of having gone there to participate in a horse event. This is not true. I went there to participate in meetings with the management of the operator Claro, with the regional managements of Telebrás and Anatel, in addition to the BYD automaker.”

The minister also clarified that the irregularities regarding hotel rates, both on the trip to São Paulo and Maranhão, were caused by a failure in the system, which would have launched reservations without “differentiate” the weekend.

He also said that he returned the amounts as soon as he found out and that he made the vouchers available “for those who want to see”.

“I returned it because it was the right thing to do, and I did it on my own terms, with or without the press. These rates, folks, are on the Transparency Portal and you can go there to check.”



Reproduction/Instagram @juscelinofilho – 6.mar.2023 The minister published two receipts in stories on his Instagram profile

Read Juscelino Filho’s full statement:

“The first point is about my trip to Maranhão, which was a work trip, with meetings with the regional management of Anatel, with the mayor of São Luís and even with the governor of the State.

“On per diems, what happened was that the system automatically generated per diems for the entire period. A system error. Without differentiating the weekend. And do you know what I did? I returned the rates as soon as I found out, still on January 19th. Here’s the proof for anyone who wants to see it. And to be clear: this was a month before any press reports about it appeared. I returned it because it was the right thing to do, and I did it on my own terms, with or without the press. These daily rates, folks, are on the Transparency Portal and you can go there to check, if you want. The website itself shows that there was a return of these daily rates, on the date I mentioned. And the same thing I did in relation to the trip from São Paulo. They keep accusing me of going there to participate in a horse event. This is not true. I went there to participate in meetings with the management of the operator Claro, with the regional managements of Telebrás and Anatel, as well as the automaker BYD. And yes, I went on an official FAB flight, because I was going on an official schedule. My return was on a shared FAB flight, requested by another ministry.

“Regarding the daily rates for this trip, what happened was very similar to the trip to Maranhão. The system automatically generated and included the weekend period in the trips. The ministry’s technical area itself already found this in an administrative process and I proceeded in the same way as happened on the first trip. As soon as I found out about it, I immediately returned the amounts and I hope that the Transparency Portal will register this as soon as possible. The proof is available for anyone who wants to see it. They also talk about a trip abroad. The daily rates were regular, related to the days of travel and the work schedules of that trip. They also ask me about my assets and I explain: I have always declared all my assets in my income tax return, including my horses. And I want to make it clear: the IRS has always approved all my income tax returns. And more: the Electoral Justice also approved my accounts.

“They made empty attacks on me, trying to put responsibility on me for what others did, in addition to accusing my family. This is an unfair distortion of the facts. I am at the disposal of the authorities to deal with everything that is under my responsibility, but it is unacceptable that they involve me with the acts of third parties.

“I have a clean record and do not respond to any process, it is important to make that very clear. Regarding parliamentary amendments, this is a legitimate instrument of the National Congress. I cannot answer for signings. And, it is worth mentioning, there was no work in the vicinity of my farm or on the access road. The project aims to serve countless communities that today live with mud and dust. So that’s it, folks. I respect the work of the press, but it is clear that there was no irregularity or damage to public coffers. On the contrary, they were trips made for work and very productive. Big hug, thank you very much.”

Lula

The minister has a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday (6.Mar). I said earlier that I will “clarify everything” about the allegations he has received.

União Brasil

Juscelino Filho’s party came out in defense of the minister on Sunday (5.Mar.2023) after the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmanndefended his removal from the government.

In a note, União Brasil says it regrets that Gleisi uses “two weights and double standards to deal with matters inherent to public life”. The document was signed by leaders in the House, Elmar Nascimento (BA), and in the Senate, Efraim Filho (PB).

accusations

In addition to having used the FAB plane to participate in horse auctions, Juscelino is also accused of making irregular use of the electoral fund and of using Budget amendments for his own benefit in 2022, when he was a federal deputy.

He allocated R$ 7.5 million in amendments to the city of Vitorino Freire (MA) for paving, of which R$ 5 million would be for the improvement of 19 km of the road that surrounds at least 8 farms of his family. The mayor of Vitorino Freire is Luanna Rezendesister of the minister.

Juscelino Filho, 38 years old, was re-elected federal deputy in 2022. He would assume a new mandate this Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023), but is on leave.

After Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Jose Mucio (Defense), is President Lula’s 3rd Minister at risk of having to leave the Esplanada soon. He is one of the names of the União Brasil that make up the 1st echelon of the government.

Read more about the accusations against Minister Juscelino Filho here.