The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, failed to comply with an order by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by bringing back to the portfolio nine dismissed by the current government who occupied strategic positions in the management of Jair Bolsonaro. Since taking over the Planalto Palace, the PT has demanded that his ministers “debolsonarize” their portfolios.

Juscelino also employed the sister of a partner in his family’s stud farm, where he breeds purebred horses, in the ministry. Tatiana Marques Gaspar da Silva was hired as a special advisor to the minister with a salary of R$ 13,600. The minister was approached by the report, but did not appear.

In a speech in Santo Amaro, Bahia, on the 14th, Lula reinforced that he needed to “remove” Bolsonaristas “infiltrated” in key positions. How did she show Estadãothe PT government barred nominations such as that of a reference doctor in vaccination who would go to the Ministry of Health for that reason.

On January 1st, the Civil House, under the command of Rui Costa, carried out a massive dismissal in Communications in accordance with the president’s order. But, weeks later, in an operation by Juscelino Filho, nine employees who commanded secretariats and departments in the Bolsonaro government were rehired by him in different positions.

The structure of the Ministry of Communications is made up of three secretariats under Juscelino Filho. All are commanded by commissioners exonerated by the Lula government for having held positions of trust in the Bolsonaro administration. The minister called an influential commissioner from the Ministry of Regional Development to be his right hand man, a department that operated billions from the secret budget. Sônia Faustino Mendes replaced Juscelino as head of the portfolio, in February, during his trip to Portugal.

In the previous government, Mendes was head of the MDR’s Regional and Urban Structuring Department. The then director was responsible for analyzing projects, supervising works and managing resource transfers and establishing criteria for prioritizing investments. Now she is the executive secretary of the Ministry of Communications, the minister’s number 2.

Juscelino Filho was one of the politicians who most handled secret budget resources – a scheme to buy political support in Congress created during the Bolsonaro government. As a deputy for União Brasil, he directed R$ 5 million from the mechanism to pave a dirt road that passes in front of his farm, in Vitorino Freire (MA). The property is also home to an airstrip for your private plane and a helipad.

Juscelino’s portfolio also has two other secretariats: Electronic Social Communication – formerly Broadcasting – and Telecommunications. In both, Juscelino promoted a chair dance that, in practice, preserved former members of the Bolsonaro government from the command of the portfolio.

One of those dismissed on the first day of the PT government, Maximiliano Martinhão was Secretary of Broadcasting in the previous management and returned to the portfolio as Secretary of Telecommunications. He even participated in motociata in support of Bolsonaro and registered on his social networks. The position was occupied in the previous government by Nathalia Lobo, who has now become director of the Sectorial Policy Department. William Zambelli and Otávio Caixeta were subordinate directors of Martinão. Both returned to the folder, accompanying the former boss in the move to the Telecommunications Secretariat, and became his advisors.

In turn, Wilson Wellisch moved from command of the Department of Sectorial Policy to command of the Electronic Social Communication Secretariat, an even higher position. Another fired, Pedro Lucas Araújo returned to the same position as head of the Investment and Innovation Department.

The minister has also sheltered in the ministry indications of his political group. As revealed the Estadão, the broadcasting director has no experience in the area, but is a partner of the lawyer and businessman Willer Tomaz, who has four radios and a TV in Maranhão, the minister’s electoral stronghold. Tomaz is a friend and partner of senators Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA). This last compadre of the minister and guarantor of his nomination as Lula’s minister.

At the Covid CPI, Flávio came out in defense of Tomaz by stating that he is “a person of his relationship” when Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), CPI rapporteur, tried to investigate the businessman as a way to provoke Bolsonaro’s son.

stud farm

In addition to rehiring occupants of positions of trust in the Bolsonaro government, the minister also took the sister of the partner at the stud farm where he keeps his purebred horses to the ministry. As revealed by Estadãothe minister hid from the Electoral Justice having 12 horses worth R$ 2 million.

The animals are in the city of Vitorino Freire (MA), at Parque&Haras Luanna. On paper, the stud farm belongs to the minister’s sister, Mayor Luanna Rezende, and to Gustavo Marques Gaspar, his former adviser in the Chamber. The land where the development is located belongs to Juscelino himself, purchased by him in 1999 for R$ 1,000 from the City Hall, commanded at the time by his father. Gustavo’s sister, Tatiana Marques Gaspar da Silva, was hired as a special advisor to the minister.

As shown the Estadão, Juscelino Filho used a FAB plane and received R$ 3,000 per day from the government for a mostly private appointment in São Paulo dedicated to his horses. The amount was deposited because the minister informed the government that he would spend four days in the state and that it was an “urgent” trip. Of the period, three days were dedicated to horses. Yesterday, after the report, Juscelino admitted that he only had a schedule for two days and returned the money.

The Minister’s Deeds

In a series of reports, the Estadão revealed that the minister allocated R$ 5 million from the secret budget to pave a dirt road that passes in front of his farm and his private airstrip, in Vitorino Freire (MA). The work is done by a company investigated by the Federal Police for allegedly paying bribes to federal officials to obtain works in Maranhão. The Codevasf employee who authorized the work and is appointed by the minister’s group is away for receiving bribes from the company. He is prohibited from entering the company’s headquarters.

The city led by the minister’s sister has more than R$ 36 million in contracts with at least four companies owned by friends, former advisers and a sister-in-law of the Minister of Communications. All firms intensified business from 2015 onwards, when Juscelino assumed a deputy seat for the first time. In the second week as minister, Juscelino received businessmen who benefited from funds directed by him in the ministry.

O Estadão it also showed that, when reporting the campaign for the re-election of deputy, Juscelino Filho presented false data to the TSE. To justify the use of public funds with helicopter flights, he included “three electoral cables” as passengers on 23 flights. O Estadão identified, however, that the names presented by him are of a couple and a ten-year-old daughter. The family is from São Paulo and claims not to know the politician.

Explanations

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday, the 2nd, that if Juscelino Filho fails to prove his innocence, he will not be able to continue in government. In an interview with BandNewsFM, the petista said that he called Juscelino to a meeting on Monday, the 6th, as soon as the minister arrives from abroad, so that he can define the future of his subordinate.

“I tried this week to talk to Juscelino, Minister Juscelino is traveling, he’s abroad on behalf of the ministry, discussing a telecommunications meeting. I already asked for [ministro da Casa Civil] Rui Costa to summon him for Monday so we can have a conversation because he has the right to prove his innocence. But if he can’t prove his innocence, he can’t stay in government. I guarantee everyone the presumption of innocence,” said Lula.

CHAIR DANCE IN THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

Understand the exchanges and rehiring of members of the Jair Bolsonaro government team by the Ministry of Communications of the Lula government.

– Sonia Faustino Mendes

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Department of Regional and Urban Structuring of the National Secretariat for Mobility and Regional and Urban Development, dismissed on January 1, 2023.

With Lula: Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, appointed on January 5, 2023.

– Wilson Diniz Wellisch

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Sectorial Policy Department of the Telecommunications Secretariat, exonerated on January 1st.

With Lula: Secretary of Electronic Social Communication, appointed on January 16th.

– Maximiliano Martinhao

With Bolsonaro: Secretary of Broadcasting at the Ministry of Communications, exonerated on January 1

With Lula: Telecommunications Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, appointed on February 8.

– Nathalia Almeida de Souza Lobo

With Bolsonaro: Secretary of Telecommunications, exonerated on January 1.

With Lula: Director of the Sectoral Policy Department of the Telecommunications Secretariat, appointed on February 7

– Flavia Duarte Nascimento

With Bolsonaro: Deputy Executive Secretary of the Ministry’s Executive Secretariat, exonerated on January 1.

With Lula: Deputy Executive Secretary of the Executive Secretariat, appointed on January 18,

– Pedro Lucas da Cruz Pereira Araújo

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Department of Investment and Innovation of the Telecommunications Secretariat, dismissed on January 1st.

With Lula: Director of the Department of Investment and Innovation of the Telecommunications Secretariat, appointed on February 8.

– Otavio Viegas Caixeta

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Department of Innovation, Regulation and Inspection of the Broadcasting Secretariat, exonerated on January 1st.

With Lula: Advisor to the Telecommunications Secretariat, appointed on January 23.

– William Ivo Koshevnikov Zambelli

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Granting and Post-Granting Department of the Broadcasting Secretariat, dismissed on January 1st.

With Lula: Advisor to the Sectorial Policy Department of the Telecommunications Secretariat, appointed on January 23.

– Marcus Vinicius Galletti Arrais

With Bolsonaro: Director of the Infrastructure Projects Department of the Telecommunications Secretariat, dismissed on January 1.

With Lula: General Coordinator of Infrastructure Projects, appointed on January 23rd.