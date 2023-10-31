













Jusant It is a title that will renew your spirits through warm and fluid platforms while advocating a sincere story full of deep painful holes.. The video game sets itself the task of reminding us of the present through possible pasts and futures, in a pleasant canvas in which hope flutters.

Find out every nuance of Jusant

What is Jusant about?

Under the sunlight, a traveler walks towards a large tower, with the intention of making his way to the top. Will he make it?

Although at the beginning the intentions are not very clear, the first thing you will notice is that, both on the floor and on the walls, corals grow, which is a very peculiar indication of what seems to be happening, and coupled with the abandoned boats half way up, You discover that the sea has gone somewhere.

The lack of water is evident, and when you arrive at a small establishment, clearly abandoned, you find letters that seem to have been exchanged between the inhabitants, which talk about their tasks, folklore, family situations and the difficulties of continuing with life in the area. tower after Jusant.

Jusant (from the French ebb, ebbing tide) presents its story to us in a format that will require not only the precision of the developer to narrate, but also a sharp player attentive to detail.

Source: Don’t Nod

The narrative of Jusant It is revealed in written form through letters or notes, which recount the lives of the now absent inhabitants of the tower, as well as the events (at least as they know them) that led them to these conditions.

However, it is not limited to that, The narrative also relies on the environment, in other words on the material construction of the physical within the video game.in other words, visually, with its impressive settings, from what appears to be a large lighthouse, different murals, abandoned establishments, and even the view towards what used to be the sea.

In this way, the history of Jusant It is told in an emotional and dynamic way, through a unique canvas that invites you to see and listen to the concerns and pasts of others, to understand the world in which you develop.

Source: Don’t Nod

How to play Jusant?

Jusant It is a platform game, and as such, it has simple but fantastic mechanics, starting with the main one: climbing, which allows you to choose which hand to use to hold on to edges and rocks, and even the direction in which you want to move said hand. Expandively, within them, beads with a rope, It clips to walls to keep you safe, and you also have three pythons, that will help you anchor the rope halfway in case you fall.

As an explorer, too you can jump, swing on the rope, and run up the wall while tied, although all of this consumes stamina or energy (shown in a green bar on the traveler’s right side); It should be noted that this only recovers completely while you are on the ground.

And lastly, but quite importantyou have a little blue companion, who will help you progress when there is no apparent way to continue. And if that were not enough, although it is not a tenderloin, you can pet it!

Source: Don’t Nod

Controls are easy to use and rememberand although it requires skill to navigate the walls, these challenges have intermissions that will allow you to rest, as well as the rope mechanics already mentioned, which will prevent you from losing progress or falling straight to your doom.

Jusant It is a title with interesting mechanics that will allow you to flow in a melancholic game that slowly fills with charisma.

A visually remarkable game

Jusant has a soft visual style, a little more similar to other games like Journey (thatgamecompany) that a Life is Strange. It has a vibrant and warm essence. TIt has a kind of lighting that warns of movement and sensoriality in general.

The textures are soft and consistent with the type of lighting, Jusant It has bright but not dazzling colors, and well-detailed models and structures; Even more importantly, they fit perfectly with the rest of the artistic direction.

All this, in combination with the gameplay, makes the narrative style of Jusant a phenomenal experience.

Source: Don’t Nod

On the other hand, the audio direction is clean, the music is unintrusive and short in durationvery much in line with the rest of the game, and only occurs in some scenarios.

It is worth mentioning that there are small conch shells that you can find discarded in different important places. When you pick them up and bring them to your ear, you will be able to hear the hustle and bustle of yesteryear. This is a fantastic mechanic, continuing the environmental storytelling theme of Jusantand will allow you to imagine a little more the lifestyle of a lost era, although the moment you decide to continue with your adventure, the conch shells will vanish, like a snap that will turn them into dust. Overall, the audio is exquisite and will complement your entire gaming session perfectly..

Jusant’s weak points

I’m not exaggerating when I say that Jusant It has been a delight to play, and although it is a fantastic game, it also has its moments of frustration; On multiple occasions, while running along the walls, our little traveler moved his feet away, making it difficult to manipulate it towards the desired place.

Source: Don’t Nod

Other times, when swinging on the rope, no matter how accurate the movement of the lever was, it seemed to lose power, as if he had not had any breakfast before starting out. I also can’t help but mention the camera, which, if you are an experienced gamer, I recommend disabling the “Auto-Tracking Camera” mode in the accessibility optionssince this is more annoying than useful when the path is narrow.

Now, accessibility has already been mentioned, although denoting something positive, Jusant It has a font option for dyslexics, as well as font size (both very important so that more people can enjoy its story) and reminders of the mechanics, in case you still don’t get completely used to the controller/keyboard.

Source: Don’t Nod

Is Jusant a video game for you?

If you are from type of gamer who likes dynamic narrative and warmth of environments, this is definitely for you. In general, it is a highly enjoyable title, on a visual, sound and narrative level. However, mechanical failures can be tedious.

Jusant It is for players who enjoy the story and the dynamism of the visual and sound canvas more, over the more complex mechanics (but, it is not that those of the title are not sophisticated enough); It is for players who enjoy simple but flirty mechanics.

