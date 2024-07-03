The Cape Coral (Florida) killer, who He became famous for sharing a name with Marvel’s fictional character Deadpool.is awaiting a trial in which it will be decided whether he remains in a US prison or is subjected to the death penalty by the crimes he committed against women in 2019The jurors determined that Wade Wilson was guilty on charges of random murder.

In October 2019, the city of Cape Coral, Lee County in the state of Florida (USA) was shaken by Two brutal murders of women, identified as Kristine Melton and Diane Ruizunder independent circumstances.

The work of the authorities led to the capture of Wade Wilson, a man from Fort Myers, as responsible for the murders. From that moment on, The case against him has become a media event, due to the brutality he used in the murders, as well as his physical appearance and peculiar name. (homonym of Deadpool’s alter ego).

The subject, He was handed over to the authorities by his fatherwhom he allegedly called after committing the murders and described details about the two deaths he allegedly caused.

However, in court he has declared himself innocent, despite accusations and witness statements implicating him in the crimes.

The murders for which Wade Wilson is convicted

According to local media, Kristine Melton (35 years old), one of the victims, would have been murdered by Wade Wilson the day after meeting her in a bar in the cityon October 7, 2019. Both would have spent the night in the woman’s apartment.

It is believed that the subject strangled her while she was sleeping and then stole her car to flee the scene.

In the middle of the escape, he met Diane Ruiz (second victim)whom he allegedly asked for directions to a local school. He then tried to get her into the car. However, when she refused, He beat her and strangled her.

Next act, there would be ran over Ruiz (43 years old) at least a dozen times with the stolen car.

Jurors voted in favor of the death penalty

Wade Wilson could face the death penalty soon, as On June 12, 2024, he was found guilty of the murders of the two women in Cape Coral.

In addition, the jury voted in favor of the death penalty for both crimes. However, lThe final determination is in the hands of a first instance judge who will be tried in a sentence scheduled for July 23.

On the other hand, during these almost five years in prison, the man has accumulated other charges, as announced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office itself.

There are a number of other unrelated crimes, including an attempted jailbreak, and court records link him to a white supremacist gang, Unforgiven.

Controversy on the Internet due to his particular appearance and behavior

The case against Wade Wilson has gained some visibility on social media in the search for justice for the victims but also because of the man’s appearance, which has been described by Internet users as an “attractive” or “handsome” person, so much so that they have even created hashtags asking that he not be sentenced to death. This has generated outrage on the part of relatives and friends of the victims.

Over the past five years, the man has changed his appearance with tattoos on his face, with symbols, letters, phrases, and even a skull-like image around his lips.

On the other hand, in addition to his appearance, his behavior during the trials has also generated controversy, which some users on social media have described as “soulless” or even “presumptuous,” due to a slight smile that appeared on his face while he listened to the charges.

At one point his defense even asked that he be allowed to cover up his tattoos with makeup during trials and before the jury, as they claimed they might be objectionable to the members who would decide his fate. However, despite this being accepted by the judge, the man appeared with his facial tattoos on display.

