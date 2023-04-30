Shooting is recorded in Philadelphia: there are three dead, one wounded and two arrested, all young

Texas shooting: Two children survive being protected by their mothers killed by a Mexican

The National Rifle Association shows its power, but rejection of shootings in the US grows

9 injured in Texas prom shooting

California, USA.- A joke common and a courage excessive, led three teenagers to their deaths and their responsible was pleaded guilty of three counts of murder in the first degree and three charges for assassination attemptthis past Friday, April 28, 2023.

Anurag Chandra It was declared guiltyin a county court Riversidereports media from USA.

It is expected that it will be revealed soon judgment to which he has become a creditor.





prank ending in crime

He January 19, 2020six teenagers were riding in a Toyota Prius car, for one of them to pay a challenge: ring the doorbell of a house and run.

The 14-year-old adolescent approached a nearby house, the house of Anurag Chandraon Mojeska Summit Road,Temescal Valleyabout 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) southeast of downtown The Angels.

The boy rang the bell, then ran and got into the Toyota car, and they fled laughing.

Out of the house came Chandra, who, enraged by the prank, got into his Infinity Q50 car and chased the Toyota, driven by Sergio Campusano, 18 years old. With him were three 16-year-olds, one 14 and one 13.

Seeing himself pursued, Campusano got scared and started speeding up to try to flee.

Chandra hit the Toyota with her car, which skidded off the road and into a tree and pole at high speed.

Anurag Chandra fled.

In the car Daniel Hawkins diedneighbor of Corona; Drake Ruiz, also a neighbor of Corona; and Jacob IvascoRiverside resident, all 16 years old.

Campusano and the minors were injured joshua hawkins13, and joshua ivascu14 years old.

Authorities apprehended Anurag Chandra.

Main argument: anger!

At trial, Chandra said that after her bell rang, one of the boys exposed his buttocks to her (as a taunt), and argued that she started chasing them because she “feared for the safety of her family.”

He recognized that he wanted to express his angerwhich was “extremely angry“because of what the teenagers did to him.

He also testified that drank 12 beers in hours before the events.

He assured that he did not want to hurt the boys, and that when they collided, he did not believe that they were hurt and he left.

The car where the teenagers died, and Chandra, the man who hit them… out of courage.



In the year of this terrible event, 2020, Chandra was already facing charges penalties for alleged domestic violenceas reported.

Chandra’s trial began on April 18, 2023, at which time he pleaded “not guilty” to three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and sentence increases for multiple murders and grievous bodily harm. But the jury defined: he is guilty… the sentence is missing.

It all started with a pajama party, where the boy Joshua Ivascu had to lose a game, and had to choose: either jump into a pool with his clothes on, or go ring a doorbell at a house and run.

He chose the latter, and they even gave him raite, all for fun.

Little did they know they would ring the bell for death, in the form of a hot-tempered man for whom a few teenagers having fun was too much to bear.

#Jury #GUILTY #sheer #anger #killed #boys #fun