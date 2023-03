How did you feel about the content of this article?

With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former US president to face a criminal charge. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS

A jury in New York City has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), according to sources heard by US media outlets such as CNN and the New York Times.

The Republican politician was indicted in a lawsuit relating to an alleged payment to cover up an affair on the eve of the 2016 election. With that, Trump becomes the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

The American press reported that Trump’s indictment is confidential and its content will be released in the coming days. For now, it is not known the exact terms of the charge against the former president, nor if he will be arrested.

He is being investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to allegedly keep silent about their relationship. Trump had said last week that he would be arrested on the 21st and urged his supporters to protest.

The administrations of New York and the American capital, Washington, reinforced policing due to the prospect of large demonstrations if Trump was indicted and even arrested that day, which did not happen.

The investigation, which lasted nearly five years, covers payment to Daniels allegedly in exchange for his silence during Trump’s 2016 election campaign and appears to be focused on the falsification of the Trump Organization’s business records, due to the way in which the reimbursement of this would have been included. payment to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the woman the money.

The former US president maintains that it was “not possible to prove any crime” and that the case against him is politically motivated and is based “on an old and totally contradicted fairy tale (by many other prosecutors)”.