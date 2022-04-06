Home page world

The decision in the London criminal case against German ex-tennis star Boris Becker is approaching. The jury retired to deliberate.

London (AP) – In the criminal trial against Boris Becker, the jury withdrew to advise. Judge Deborah Taylor urged the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon to consider everything they heard in the trial and come to a common decision. It was initially unclear how long it would take for the jury to reach its verdict on whether or not Becker was guilty of the 24 charges. This can theoretically happen within minutes, but discussions behind closed doors that can last for days are also possible.

The ex-tennis professional is accused of concealing assets in his bankruptcy proceedings. One aspect of the process is the fact that Becker had his finances organized by others, Judge Taylor stated in her summary. In his plea, Becker’s defense attorney emphasized that it was not a crime to rely on advisors. The Londoner by choice firmly rejects the accusation that the prosecution deliberately withheld the assets. In theory, the 54-year-old could face up to seven years in prison.

Trial against Boris Becker: Judgment is approaching

A verdict is expected in the trial of Boris Becker. © Tayfun Salci/dpa

Becker appeared in court again on Wednesday, accompanied by his girlfriend and son Noah. Wearing a pinstripe suit, he followed the proceedings from a glass case inside the courtroom. (dpa)