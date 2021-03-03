In the latest edition of I am, great battles, the jury was very moved by the dramatic performance of ‘Sandro‘, who sang the song “Pobre mi madre querida”.

Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marin, Tony Succar, and even the presenter Karen Schwarz ended with tears in their eyes because of the way Tony Cam conveyed the heartfelt song.

“In such difficult times that we are living, mom is everything. Let’s take care of it and take care of ourselves. Life goes like this (fast) ”, said the driver with a broken voice.

For its part, Mauri Stern He couldn’t help crying, as the subject of Sandro made him remember his mother.

“I have my mother Licha. As a child he used to call me ‘Lichito’ “, said the Mexican singer very moved.

While, Tony Succar highlighted the great interpretation that Tony Cam has been doing in each presentation.

“Beyond the musical or whatever, you have a gift to be able to interpret. That cannot even be studied. You were born for this, to touch the hearts of millions of people who are watching you. That is applauded, admired and appreciated”Commented the Peruvian percussionist.

Finally, Maricarmen Marin highlighted the way ‘Sandro‘gets to convey what the song says.

“What ability to make knots in the throat, for mothers on the edge of emotion. Thank you for your talent “, said the jury of I am, great battles.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Sandro’ was challenged by ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’, who returned after overcoming the coronavirus. After both actions, and by unanimous decision, the votes went to Tony cam.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.