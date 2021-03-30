The Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’, who beat ‘Sandro’ and ‘Alejandro Sanz’ in Yo soy Chile, once again surprised his fans. On this occasion, Roberto Pereda, from Trujillo, stepped on the stage of the Chilevisión program to put the romance at night with “I forgot to live”.

At the end of the presentation, the jury, made up of Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernandez and Cristian Riquelme celebrated the contestant’s breakthrough throughout the competition.

“I found this performance almost perfect. The imprint that your interpretation has is of an introspective seduction, of just looking up, closing your eyes … There was a small break in voice, but very well “, commented Myriam Hernández, who previously congratulated ‘Julio Iglesias’ for his interpretation of “The best of your life.”

On the other hand, Antonio Vodanovic told the competitor of I am Chile “I think that today should be your best interpretation for me … The only criticism I would make is the same as Myriam marked.”

Finally, Cristián Riquelme said that the Peruvian impersonator looked “Circumspect, perfect, you have a magnetic effect … I found it accurate.”

After listening to ‘Julio Iglesias’ and ‘Salvatore Adamo’ face off for the third time, the jury of I am Chile gave Roberto Pereda the winner. “You took your revenge, Julio, very well, except for the final mistake, the performance was impeccable,” said Vodanovic.

I am Chile: casting of the Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’

The Peruvian impersonator Julio Iglesias sang “Hey!” for his casting in Yo soy Chile, season 3 and managed to get the jury to give him the pass to the next round.

At the end of his presentation, the participant confessed that he felt “With a little nervous because this scenario is imposing (…) Every time I go out for the first time there is always a little bit of tension”.

