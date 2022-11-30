Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the US militia group Oath Keepers, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of “incendiary conspiracy” for the attack on the US Capitol last January. The attackers, supporters of former President Donald Trump, hoped at the time to block the ratification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Rhodes could face up to 20 years in prison.

