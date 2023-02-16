Part of the conclusions of a legal investigation into possible interference by then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election results has been published in the US state of Georgia. The jury rejected Trump’s conspiracy theories after hearing “extensive testimony”. There was no question of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, but according to the jury, ‘one or more witnesses’ committed perjury when they were heard.

The introduction and final conclusion of the report of the so-called Grand Jury were released by the Georgia judiciary on Thursday. The Commission of Inquiry recommended that the prosecutor prosecute those who committed perjury by "seeking appropriate charges for such crimes when the evidence is compelling." Who committed perjury and what the recommendations and actions are that result from the report, that will not be made public for the time being. And so a possible prosecution of Trump, who was not heard in the investigation, is still hanging over the market.

“The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony of alleged election fraud from pollsters, researchers, technical experts, and employees and officials of the State of Georgia, as well as those who continue to allege such fraud occurred,” the report reads. “We unanimously note that there has been no widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election that could cause those results to be overturned.”

Possible Trump prosecution

After Trump lost the 2020 election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, he tried to turn the results in his favor through lawsuits in multiple states. His main argument has always been fraud, but in Georgia, among others – where it was committed and three recounts took place, according to Trump – no evidence of electoral fraud has ever been found. Black poll workers in Georgia were also falsely accused of fraud and faced threats after the election.

Trump’s fraud claims led to the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC in January 2021. His supporters then tried to block the ratification of Joe Biden’s win. Four people died in the storming; one was shot by police, the others died of natural causes. About 140 police officers were injured and one died the following day. Four officers later committed suicide. In a phone call just four days before the Capitol storm, Trump asked the responsible secretary in Georgia if he couldn’t simply find 11,780 votes, enough to beat Biden in that state. See also Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt

The jury’s conclusions on the fraud issue are important because it again establishes that Trump attempted to overturn the results of legitimate elections. That could play a role in possible prosecution of Trump. Prosecutors are considering whether to charge the former president and his allies.

Confidants

The commission spoke to a number of Trump confidants for the investigation, including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham. A judge had decided that only parts of the report could now be released, because certain people had not had enough time to defend themselves.

According to Trump, the Commission of Inquiry is a political tool to thwart his participation in the next presidential election. In addition to this case, there are a number of other investigations into the former president.

