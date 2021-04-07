I am Chile held one more of its stellar galas on Tuesday, April 6, in which the José Feliciano impersonator faced the ‘Dynamic Duo’ for a pass to the next stage of the competition. In this edition, the Peruvian Sebastián Landa once again demonstrated all his talent with the subject “I will return sometime”, but received a surprise criticism from the jury.

At the end of the show, Antonio Vodanovic and Cristián Riquelme praised the contestant, without any objection. “Intimate, melancholic, harmonious, with beautiful chords and always improvising. You are a tremendous Feliciano “, commented the ex-presenter of the Viña del Mar Festival.” Just congratulate you, incredible presentation, and also skilled with the guitar, “added the actor, for his part.

However, in turn, Myriam Hernández, who previously described the imitation of ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile as “perfect”, specified that the participant made some mistakes that made this not the best of his performances in the program from Chilevision.

“There were some inaccuracies that I think you also know, but they are details … Your perfection is such that, then, one begins to be attentive to the things that can happen and I felt that it was not your best presentation, you have had much better, but it doesn’t take away the wonder of your imitation. It is something that can also happen with the real one ”, said ‘La baladista de América’.

Finally, after observing the presentations by ‘José Feliciano’ and the ‘Dúo Dinífico’, the Yo soy Chile jury decided to award the artist who characterizes the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter as the winner.

‘José Feliciano’ beats ‘Ricardo Montaner’ in I am Chile

During one of the last galas of Yo soy Chile, the José Feliciano impersonator surpassed ‘Ricardo Montaner’ with his emotional performance of “Why do I have to forget you”.

The jury noted that the Peruvian once again demonstrated in detail his great work as a characterizer of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter on the stage of the Chilevisión program.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.