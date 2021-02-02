The Peruvian impersonator of Jose Feliciano again dazzled the jury of I am Chile with his great vocal and attitude resemblance to the original artist.

After Sebastian Landa interpret the theme “Ay, darino” and make some jokes within his character, Myriam Hernandez, Christian Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic congratulated him on his excellent presentation. In addition, they highlighted each and every one of the details in the imitation.

“The voice is perfect, it is versatile, warm. I think you are a great copycat. An impeccable performance “, detailed Antonio Vodanovic, the first to give his return.

Next, the Chilean actor Christian Riquelme confessed that he was very impressed by the skill of ‘José Feliciano’ to play the guitar and sing at the same time in I am chile. “You are very close, I congratulate you,” he said.

Finally, Myriam Hernandez described the imitation of Sebastian Landa, who is considered one of the consecrated I am peru. “Incredible, truly an iconic artist. Your improvisation, the color of your voice, spectacular, I don’t have much to tell you. Also, when you start talking, you are like him, the same jokes, the same capacity for improvisation when answering. I think your imitation is perfect “, said the remembered singer of” The force of love “and” It smells of danger. “

Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ thanks fans in Peru and Chile

‘Jose Feliciano’ sent an emotional message of gratitude to the Chileans and Peruvians who support their participation in Yo soy Chile.

“Thanks to all the people who write me so many beautiful messages, thanks for all the support. Thank you, Chile, for receiving me with open arms. Thank you, Peru, for giving me so much support and so much love. I love you all very much, ”he wrote on Instagram.

