The Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano, who performed his first stellar gala in Yo soy Chile with “Te amaré”, returned to the Chilevisión stage to perform another of the iconic songs by the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter. On this occasion, Sebastián Landa stood out for his presentation with “What will be”.

The remarkable physical similarity, the vocal resemblance and the high level of interpretation and gestures were some of the characteristics of ‘Feliciano’ that impressed the jury table, made up of Myriam Hernandez, Cristian Riquelme Y Antonio Vodanovic.

“Feliciano’s pronunciation has always caught my attention. In general, Puerto Ricans eat the ‘r’ and the ‘l’ and this man makes it perfect … Versatile, full of nuances, with a marked vibrato and power of voice. An almost perfect imitation ”, detailed Vodanovic about the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’, who was chosen as ‘The best of the best’ in Yo soy Chile in February.

On the other hand, Cristián Riquelme commented: “The songs are epic, they have a message and you transmitted an emotion. I believe that it is very noble and very rich in a program like this to have a talented person like you, I have nothing to say to you”.

Myriam Hernández surprised Sebastian Landa by telling him that he did not notice any errors in his participation. “Your presentation was virtuous. I look at the photograph and it seems that you had left to be present on the stage of I am. I have no more words or tips to give you, but to praise you, same diction, same melismas, the perfect vibrato, the same look. It was really an almost exact imitation, so just congratulations, “he said.

Finally, the José Feliciano impersonator He expressed his excitement at the positive opinions he received from the Yo soy Chile jury. “Your comments make me very happy. Thank you very much ”, he expressed.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.