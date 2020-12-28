In Chita (Trans-Baikal Territory), the announcement of the verdict in the case of conscript soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who shot eight colleagues, has begun. On Monday, December 28, the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” reports.

The jury unanimously found Shamsutdinov guilty of the murder of eight people and the attempted murder of two more. The jury also found that the private deserved leniency.

The defense managed to prove that the real cause of the tragedy was the systematic bullying by senior conscripts, contract soldiers and officers of the unit stationed in the village of Gorny (Trans-Baikal Territory).

On December 29, the military court of the Eastern District will discuss the consequences of the verdict. It is expected that Shamsutdinov’s verdict will be announced by the end of the year. Taking into account the announced verdict, it is clear that the prosecution will ask for a conscript no more than 20 years in prison.

On December 22, it was reported that in Chita, in his last speech, conscript soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who shot eight colleagues, repented of his deed.

On October 25, 2019, a conscript with an AK-74M assault rifle arrived with servicemen on the territory of the duty shift training complex and proceeded to the training place “Shop equipment table (clips)”. Having received four magazines with 30 rounds in each, he shot his colleagues, aiming at them in the head, chest and back. As a result, eight servicemen were killed, two more were seriously injured. The case materials were immediately classified, and a nondisclosure agreement was taken from all participants.