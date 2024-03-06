Home page World

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison. © Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican Pool via AP/dpa

A camerawoman dies while filming the western “Rust” and the director is also shot. Two and a half years later there is now a verdict against the weapons master.

Santa Fe – Around two and a half years after the death of a camerawoman on the film set of the western “Rust” with Alec Baldwin, a jury has found gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of negligent homicide. However, the jury acquitted the 26-year-old at a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, of the charge of tampering with evidence. The verdict was broadcast live on the Internet. The sentence will be announced at a later date. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison.

This is the first criminal trial in connection with the incident on the “Rust” film set, in which 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured at Bonanza Creek Ranch in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder by the same bullet when the shot fired from a prop gun being operated by lead actor Alec Baldwin. A manslaughter trial against Baldwin is scheduled for July. dpa