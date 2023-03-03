Less than three hours have been enough for the jury members to decide the guilt of Alex Murdaugh in the case of the double murder of his wife and son, the most serious of the accusations facing the disgraced ex-lawyer, member of a dynasty legal system that had dominated life in the Lowcountry for a century, on the South Carolina-Georgia border.

Murdaugh was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh occurred on June 7, 2021 at the family estate.

It now remains to know what the sentence imposed by the judge is, who has announced that he does not intend to waste time either: his reading is scheduled for tomorrow. Prosecutors have requested life in prison without the possibility of parole. The minimum sentence will be 30 years, and the death penalty is ruled out.

After the guilty verdict for the most serious crimes he faced, Murdaugh’s judicial ordeal is still far from over. He has yet to answer to 99 counts stemming from alleged financial crimes, including defrauding partners and clients at the powerful law firm where he worked. The fraud account amounts to nine million dollars, about 8.3 million euros.

