Leandro Maurício Patino Braun was sentenced to 12 years and 8 months in prison for beating 3 Jews in 2005

The Justice of Rio Grande do Sul condemned, this Saturday (April 1, 2023), the skinhead Leandro Maurício Patino Braun to 12 years and 8 months in prison for the attack on 3 Jews in Porto Alegre (RS), in 2005.

The complaint filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday (April 1) was that of attempted murder against Rodrigo Fontella Matheus. After 4 days, the jury decided to convict Leandro of attempted double homicide and acquit Valmir Dias da Silva Machado Júnior and Israel Andriotti da Silva of the charges. The jury accepted the defense that the 2 were not the perpetrators of the attacks.

In May 2005, friends Rodrigo, Edson Nieves Santanna Júnior and Alan Floyd Gipsztejn were attacked by a group of skinheads in the Cidade Baixa district of Porto Alegre.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, 2 of them wore kippas –a small hat worn by Jews–, which served to identify them.

Rodrigo was stabbed and suffered attacks with punches and kicks. He received help from other people who were at the scene. Edson and Alan were attacked, but managed to escape to an establishment.

Another 2 juries convicted Leandro and 4 more in 2019 and 2018.