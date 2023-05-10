The former president of the United States was found guilty in Manhattan Federal Court, after a verdict reached in record time. Although they did not hold him responsible for raping the writer in the 1990s, they did for sexual abuse of her and for calling her a liar. This is a new legal setback for the Republican, a candidate for the party’s nomination for the presidential elections.

Donald Trump has been convicted of sexual assault and defamation against magazine writer E. Jean Carroll. This was decided by a civil jury this Tuesday, May 9, in what means a new legal coup for the former president, with concrete aspirations of being the designated Republican Party for next year’s elections.

The act that was attributed to the tycoon dates from the mid-1990s. Carroll had denounced that Trump raped her in the dressing rooms of a Bergdorf Goodmann store in Manhattan and that, later in October 2022, he had damaged his reputation in his platform ‘Truth Social’, where he treated her as a liar.

The nine-member jury in the case that was developed in Manhattan Federal Court resolved a sentence of five million dollars in damages. While they did not find enough evidence to rule on rape, but they did find enough to confirm sexual abuse.

News in development…