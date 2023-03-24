The grand jury in charge of studying in the Manhattan Criminal Court the charges against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in relation to a alleged payment in 2016 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels will no longer meet this week, according to local media.

There will be no grand jury testimony, deliberations nor votes in the case during this week, a source told Business Insider, information that was later corroborated by more media.

The grand jury has been meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and has studied the documents presented by the Prosecutor’s Office since mid-January about the former president and current candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primaries for his alleged involvement in the payment to Daniels.

However, on Wednesday the 23 members of the grand jury also did not meet and the last time they studied the case was last Mondaywhen the grand jury heard testimony from Robert Costello, who was legal counsel to Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

According to The New York Times, the grand jury could still hear the testimony of at least one more witness. before you are asked to vote.

Stephanie Gregory Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, claims to have had relationships with President Donald Trump. Photo: Eduardo Munoz / REUTERS

Trump had predicted his arrest this Tuesday

Last Saturday, the former president predicted on his network, Truth Social, that he would be arrested three days later, last Tuesday, which did not occur.

However, since Monday, the Manhattan Criminal Court appeared surrounded both by journalists from local and international media as well as police officers.

This investigation by the Manhattan district attorney of the payment to Daniels, the most immediate of the several that corner Trumphas lasted for nearly five years and centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels – allegedly in exchange for her silence about a 2006 sexual relationship – during the election campaign that ended up taking him to the White House in 2017.

This grand jury must decide whether or not to prosecute the former president, and if Trump is impeached, he will become the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

So far, officials have kept quiet about any news about the grand jury at Manhattan Criminal Court, whose proceedings are taking place. out of public view.



For his part, the former president, who is believed to be in Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (Florida), insists on his innocence and complains again that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by the Democrats.

“Total disorder in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Much disagreement and chaos because they have no (judicial) case, and many of the honest people in that office know it,” the Republican politician wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump also in another message he attacked the Manhattan district attorneyAlvin Bragg, whom he called an “animal” who doesn’t care about “good or evil”.

“This is not a legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Shameful!” The former president concluded in a message written in all capital letters, which on the Internet is interpreted as a shout.

