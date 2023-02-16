A grand jury investigating attempts by former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to interfere in the 2020 election concluded “unanimously” that There was no fraud in those elections in the state of Georgia, in rejection of the conspiracy theories of the former president.

This is how it appears in the fragments of a report that was released this Thursday and that was secretly prepared for months by a Georgia grand jury.

“We have unanimously determined that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 Georgia presidential election that could have resulted in the annulment of that election“, can be read in the only six pages of the report that were released this Thursday and to which Efe accessed.

The grand jury further believes that some of the witnesses who testified in the course of the investigation may have committed perjury.

Despite the partial publication of the report, those parts where the grand jury may be making recommendations for criminal charges against Trump are still under gag order or anyone else who could have pressured Georgia politicians to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

In any event, in Georgia and other US states, once the grand jury has made its recommendations on criminal charges, it is up to state prosecutors to decide whether or not to present them, something for which they would need to present evidence to another grand jury.

In a process that has taken place in the most absolute secrecy, the grand jury has heard the testimony of 75 witnesses in recent months, including the former personal lawyer for Trump and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, as well as the Secretary of State from Georgia, Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger, who as Secretary of State is charged with certifying election results, was allegedly pressured by Trump on January 2, 2021, to reverse the November 2020 election result.

Trump asked Raffensperger to ‘seek’ the votes that were necessary to overturn Biden’s victory

Specifically, Trump asked Raffensperger to “seek” the votes that were necessary to overturn Biden’s victory, according to audio of the call made public by The Washington Post.

The grand jury that carried out this investigation was made up of 23 people and carried out its investigations between June and December of last year.

In the United States, the figure of the grand jury is used for especially controversial issues and its mission is to determine if there is sufficient evidence to investigate a possible crime.

