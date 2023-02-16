This Thursday, the twelve members of the jury in charge of the case for drug trafficking against the former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, began their deliberations to decide his innocence or guilt.

In court, García Luna was accompanied by his wife and daughter. US federal judge Brian Cogan instructed the jury for two hours on the five crimes charged against him, four of them related to drug trafficking.

García Luna is accused of directing a criminal enterprise that is still operatingas well as conspiracy to distribute and possess 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and conspiracy to import the same amount or more.

He is also charged with the alleged crime of having given false testimony to the US authorities. when applying for citizenship.

Should Garcia Luna be found guilty, the jury must determine if in 2012 he abandoned the conspiracy in which he allegedly participated.

In that case, his crimes would have expired, and he would only be sentenced for not telling the truth when asked if he had committed a crime for which he had not been prosecuted. The jury’s decision, whether guilty or not guilty, must be unanimous and has no deadline.

During the last four weeks, the jurors heard the testimonies of 26 witnesses called by the Prosecutor’s Office, including former drug traffickers, Mexican police officers and US agents, as well as that of the wife of García Luna, the only witness for the defense.

In the closing arguments of both parties, the prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy urged the jury to use common sense and put the pieces of the puzzle presented by the Prosecution together.

The testimony of the drug trafficker Sergio Villarreal Barraganalias “el Grande”, right arm of the boss of the Sinaloa cartel Arturo Beltrán Leyva, was the main piece presented by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Villarreal Barragán claimed to have witnessed direct bribes to García Luna. The Prosecutor’s Office defends that his account, together with that of other drug traffickers and the rest of the testimonies, demonstrates the guilt of the Secretary of Public Security of FElipe Calderono.

On the other hand, García Luna’s lawyer, Cesar de CastroIn an emotional speech, he tried to discredit the main witnesses of the Prosecutor’s Office, all ex-drug traffickers, arguing that they are criminals who cannot be believed because they seek their own benefit by collaborating with the Prosecutor’s Office and also to take revenge on who was the face of the fight against drug trafficking in Mexico.

The jury’s verdict is awaited with great interest, since García Luna was a key figure in the fight against drug trafficking in Mexico and his case has been closely watched on both sides of the border.

AMLO considers complaint against exhausted García Luna

the mexican president considers suing for moral damages in the United States the lawyer of the former Secretary of Security, Genaro García Lunafor accusing him of having received money from drug traffickers.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that is evaluating the possibility of filing a complaint against García Luna’s lawyer and other persons who are responsible in the United States.

Cesar Castrodefender of the former Mexican official, questioned the prosecution witness, Jesús “Rey” Zambada, about an alleged payment of 7 million dollars for the now president.

López Obrador flatly denied having received money from criminals for his 2006 presidential campaign, which he lost to the conservative Felipe Calderón, and described the lawyer as a “false, slanderer.”

The president said that he gave instructions to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to analyze the possibilities of this lawsuit and the economic reparation that could be demanded. He clarified that he does not have the money to pay for a lawyer in the United States, so he would look for one that would accept a percentage of the potential financial compensation, and the rest would go to relatives of victims of criminal violence.

García Luna, who was Secretary of Security from 2006 to 2012, faces four charges for drug trafficking and the jury is expected to begin deliberations to determine whether or not the former official helped the Sinaloa cartel in trafficking tons of drugs to the United States.

The president stressed that a country cannot be governed without moral authority and that it is important not to question its honesty.