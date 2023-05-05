A jury in Manhattan found that British singer Ed Sheeran did not infringe the copyright of the song by American artist Marvin Gaye. This was announced on May 4 by the TV channel nbc news.

The plagiarism case involved the 2014 song Thinking Out Loud. The plaintiffs were the heirs of the composer Ed Townsend, who, together with Gay, wrote the song Let’s Get It On, which became one of the singer’s biggest hits in 1973.

“Obviously, I am very pleased with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I still won’t have to quit my main job,” Sheeran said.

The trial went on for two weeks. During the process, Sheeran had to perform his song in front of the jury. One day, he threatened that he would quit music if the plagiarism allegations were confirmed.

Earlier in August last year, Beyoncé removed a sample belonging to singer Kelis from the song Energy from her new album Renaissance. Kelis accused Beyoncé of plagiarism, as her name was not listed among the authors of the composition, and she herself did not give permission to use the hit.