A group of former judges and lawyers linked to Kirchnerism and the Government They presented this Wednesday a request for impeachment against the members of the Court Carlos Rosenkrantz, Ricardo Lorenzetti, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti for the ruling in which they declared unconstitutional the DNU of President Alberto Fernández that had prohibited face-to-face classes in the city of Buenos Aires.

It is “due to poor performance of their positions and their possible participation in the crimes of homicide, injury, spread of dangerous and contagious disease, violation of the duties of a public official and prevaricate ”, says the request.

The request that entered the Chamber of Deputies was drawn up by the former judges Raul Zaffaroni and Lucila Larrandart, the legal advisor of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Eduardo Barcesat and the former chambermaid Carlos Rozanski, among others. Zaffaroni is, until now, a member of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and an informal advisor to Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Before presenting the request, Zaffaroni asked himself in statements to K media “who is responsible for the deaths of these days. I think the measure of the Court is responsible for these deaths”.

“There may be a manslaughter of the Court for the dead of these days … There has been an abuse of power by the Supreme Court and if there is proven causality, there are injuries with perfectly valid arguments, “added the lawyer K.

The play it’s more media what other thing. To initiate a political trial of the members of the Court the vote of two thirds of the Congress is required. The Frente de Todos has a majority in the Senate, but not two-thirds of the votes, and in Deputies it does not have its own quorum.

This new attack K adds at the request of Deputy K Vanesa Siley against Rosenkrantz last March, considering that he incurred “poor performance and possible crimes” in the exercise of his functions.

In addition, the president of the bicameral intelligence commission, Leopoldo Moreau, had threatened last year with denouncing Lorenzetti for alleged irregularities of the court’s wiretapping office called the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime (DAJUDECO). Always within the K offensive on Justice.

The new request requests “be submitted to impeachment to the members of the Supreme Court of Justice of those who signed resolution 567/2021 in the case “Government of the City of Buenos Aires v. National State (National Executive Power) s / declaratory action of unconstitutionality.”

The request recalled that the government of Alberto Fernández “the contested decree 241/2021 was issued within the framework of the pandemic situation caused by Covid-19, recalling that this situation gave rise to a series of state measures of different tenor”. And he cites the statistics released by the national government.

According to the ruling of the Court “lack of sufficient justification to exercise a health competence that reaches to suspend the face-to-face modality of education in the City, it reveals that, in this case, the Federal State instead of exercising its own attribution invaded one that is alien to it ”.

Zaffaroni’s request stated that “the Court did not require the opinion of any expert on the matter, when the country has distinguished professionals and researchers and could even have requested it from international authorities or the WHO itself or the Pan American Health Office and its own Forensic Medical Corps, of old and proven technical capacity ”.

“The Supreme Court has resolved an epidemiological issue in the midst of a pandemic at a time of outbreak of contagion, with a daily balance of about thirty thousand infected people and an average of five hundred deaths and referred to an urban area whose health system is practically collapsed due to the fact that the capacity of attention in intensive care is practically exhausted ”, added the presentation.

Then he highlights that “a the fatal victims daily due to the pandemic must be joined by people affected by other ailments unrelated to it, who are deprived of care due to the collapse, who cannot be operated on or hospitalized ”. This week the deaths from Covid in Argentina exceeded 75 thousand people.

“It is unquestionable that in the case it is a power that constitutionally cor corresponds to the National Executive. The convenience or not of the measure adopted by the Executive in exercise of that administrative power of sanitary police is not a matter that can be judged by the judges, since it has always been considered that these are non-judgible political issues, the judges must refrain from intervening”, He assured.

