Jurisprudence | When does tax planning slip into tax evasion? The line is blurred, and for some, those working in the field have an awkward dual role.

The activities of Finnish tax law researchers in the tax consulting sector are not particularly transparent. Researchers are divided on whether that’s a problem.

Finland there is a section in the tax legislation around which there has been a lot of buzz for a long time.

It has been lobbied about, argued about, studied and interpreted.

It is about section 28 of the Taxation Procedures Act. The general tax evasion clause it contains defines at what point tax planning slips into tax evasion. Based on that, it is possible for the taxman to intervene in the arrangements made for the purpose of avoiding taxes.