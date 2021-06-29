The 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court decided this Tuesday (June 29, 2021) that the jurisdiction to judge the former governor of Minas Gerais Eduardo Azeredo for deviations for campaign financing rests with the Electoral Court. With this, the sentence against the politician can be overturned. A new magistrate, this time electoral, decides whether or not to uphold the decision that condemned Azeredo.

The former governor is accused of embezzling money from state-owned companies to finance his campaign for the Executive of Minas Gerais in 1998. The scheme became known as “toucan monthly”. In 2015, the 1st Instance of the Minas Gerais State Court sentenced the politician to 20 years and 10 months in prison. The penalty was reduced in 2020 by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to 15 years and 7 months.

In a request made to the STF, the former governor argued that his case should not have been sent to the State Court, but to the Electoral Court, since it is a case involving the financing of a political campaign.

The majority of the 2nd Panel of the Supreme agreed with the arguments of Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the process. For him, even though the crime of embezzlement (embezzlement) is the responsibility of the State Court, the fact that the money was used for campaign financing such as fund 2 makes the jurisdiction of the Electoral Court prevail.

“In the event of electoral crimes related to common crimes, the option of the constituent and ordinary legislator has privileged the processing of facts before the specialized justice”, pointed out Mendes. here is the whole of the vote (248 KB).

The magistrate also stated that the jurisprudence of the STF and STJ recognize the prevalence of Electoral Justice in cases involving deviations for campaign financing. Finally, he said that the case can be framed as electoral ideological falsehood.

According to the vote, Nunes Marques agreed with the rapporteur. “I consider that the Electoral Court, not the State Court, is the competent court to process and judge the criminal action in question. The examination of the present case shows that the illicit resources that the appellant would have received would have been allocated to his campaign”, he stated.

Ricardo Lewandowski highlighted that as the diverted resources were allocated to Azeredo’s political campaign, “the competence of the Electoral Court is clear”.

DIVERGENCE

Minister Edson Fachin was the only one to disagree. For him, habeas corpus is not the correct way to solve the debated issue. It also agreed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the use of funds diverted in campaign is not provided for in the electoral legislation as a specific offense.

“I believe that debate via habeas corpus is unfeasible, which, as we know, does not lend itself to revolving facts and evidence. The use of money from corruption in party political activities is not enough to characterize the practice of a typical electoral crime and, consequently, to characterize the jurisdiction of the Specialized Justice.”, said.

Minister Carmen Lúcia did not vote in the judgment.

