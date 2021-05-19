Tony Succar celebrated his 35th birthday on May 18, and he did so no less than together with his teammates. I am, with whom he shared the jury table a few seasons ago.

Mauri Stern, Katia Palma, Ángel López and Michelle Soifer communicated with the Peruvian musician through a video call to greet him for the special date.

The big surprise was that the connection was made in the middle of the Yo soy, new generation program. “We are live?” , was the reaction of the young artist when noticing that he was in national tune.

“We love you. May God bless you very much. Have a great day of peace and health. I’ll see you very soon, little brother. Thank you for giving me the opportunity and the honor to be part of your life ”, were the words of Angel Lopez to your partner.

“You are one of the most beautiful people on Earth,” said Mauri Stern. As it is remembered, both linked a great friendship after being presented in I am, great battles.

At one point in the conversation, Succar introduced viewers to his next production that will premiere on May 20. This musical special tells about his path to becoming one of the most talented people in the genre.

This project was directed and written by himself over two years. It had the participation of artists such as Gian Marco, Ángel López, Isaac Delgado, Alexander Abreu, Obie Bermúdez and more than 80 musicians who worked simultaneously.

