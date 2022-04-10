Ivan Juric, after the positive results with Juve and Inter, also took points away from Milan. His Turin against the big ones works. “We had an excellent match, in the second half we created a lot to win against Milan that I liked so much in certain moments. I saw good things, it was a battle but in the second half we deserved more. We have a physicality that we have. allows us to hold up with teams like Milan, we are working on technique and we have seen many good things, even if in certain situations we could have done more. and passes, but it’s an excellent team from many points of view. ”