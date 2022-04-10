The Turin coach: “Our physicality has allowed us to withstand the impact of Milan, I’m happy with my boys even if we can still improve”
Ivan Juric, after the positive results with Juve and Inter, also took points away from Milan. His Turin against the big ones works. “We had an excellent match, in the second half we created a lot to win against Milan that I liked so much in certain moments. I saw good things, it was a battle but in the second half we deserved more. We have a physicality that we have. allows us to hold up with teams like Milan, we are working on technique and we have seen many good things, even if in certain situations we could have done more. and passes, but it’s an excellent team from many points of view. ”
PROGRESS
–
Juric retraces the various moments of a championship that has seen his team record clear progress. “At the beginning of the season we started from a complex situation, we had been coming for two years in which salvation had been reached at the last minute and there are many players left who had already given so much. We added 2-3 new players on the previous structure, it was not easy find an identity. And we did well despite the many unfavorable episodes. Now we want to show that we are tough and strong, ending the season well to show the great work done. We play to take away satisfaction like tonight, with a beautiful full stadium ” .
