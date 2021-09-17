Even a perfectionist like Ivan Juric can only be satisfied after Torino’s victory at Sassuolo. “It was a good performance on our part, we conceded very little to a great team and I think it’s a deserved victory. We hit two goalposts and there were saves on the line, maybe we could have had a little more nastiness but in the end we have scored a class goal with Pjaca “.

He decided a goal from Pjaca, who took over from the bench. “Brekalo also played a good game. I’m sorry for Praet who got hurt, but outside we had Linetty who can do well both in the offensive and defensive phases. Pobega? We have monitored him since he was at Pordenone, he has good potential and he can improve a lot, especially in ball management. The boys have made themselves available and they work a lot, there is a good environment. With my idea of ​​football we have changed something and this gives an extra momentum. “