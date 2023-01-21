The Croatian coach praised the performance of his formation at the Franchi: “Miranchuk? He should be left free and… loved. Seck? He has to grow a lot. Ricci? He’s made giant strides. It’s fantastic”

A great Turin moves to Florence, redeems the defeat against Spezia, places itself at least for one night in seventh place alone and… Ivan Juric is happy. The grenade coach had asked his team for a reaction after the internal knockout with the Ligurians and was satisfied with the Franchi blitz, a well-deserved success in his opinion and… waiting 46 years or since 1976: “The first half was excellent as a danger – said the Croatian coach – and we could have scored a few more goals because we dominated and played good football. There was suffering in the second half, but… the good one, with sacrifice, everyone giving their all and the strikers who help. We played 4 games in 10 days and it’s normal not to always be at our best. It doesn’t depend on the way we play, but also on the type of player.”

SINGLES — Juric then spoke of Ricci: “He has raised his level this year: he is more dynamic and in the first half he made the team run brilliantly. He was fantastic. In the last season his steps forward were fantastic” . Then on Miranchuk he returned to being decisive after not having shone with Atalanta: “With him only love… You have to let him express himself because he is a particular guy. He has an exceptional goal average having missed the first games. Today he was a midfielder and We are very happy with him.” There is no doubt about the team’s performance, which in 2023 went better away than in the home matches against Hellas and Spezia: “I was happy against Verona because it’s a different formation than in the first leg and they demonstrated it by beating Lecce. Against against Hellas we played a fair match, unlike what happened against Spezia when we were down. Lately we’ve been making a lot of ball possession, but we don’t have all these advantages because to score with possession you need quality. away and you can start again because you keep the ball less, maybe it’s easier”. Here we are at the explanation of the choice of Seck as centre-forward: “He had a great game because I wanted someone who would attack deep, while Toni (Sanabria, ed) plays more with the team. Demba needs to improve a lot: his right foot, his strike head…”. See also Turin, the captain returns: Belotti on the bench against Venice

I DREAM EUROPE — Now the Bull is seventh in the standings. At least for one night: “Do you already dream of the Conference League this year? I want the team to grow. The club’s goal is to raise the level, but this is done by buying players, renewing those expiring in 2023 and 2024 and this is how an important framework is built. Now there’s the Italian Cup and we want to do well. You don’t give up anything. You always try to do your best. It’s my belief: we’ll do our best all year round. improve the squad and aim high, but you have to do the things I said before. Seeing the transfer market as we had done it, I was more afraid. We hadn’t gone very well… But the boys worked hard, they grew up and we did well. Do you want to know if Cairo will give me Ilic? It’s not a gift for me, but… for himself (laughs, ed.). I really appreciate my former Verona players. They recovered and I’m happy that now I’m better. I admire Ilic but he’s from Verona and I’m not talking about him.” See also Neymar publishes photos of his ankle and the images are not good

HAPPY CURLY — The midfielder was also happy who explained to Sky: “This victory – said Ricci – was needed to recover after the bad performance against Spezia. We have shown that we are a group and we must continue like this. My best match since I’ve been at Toro? I’m working on my weaknesses. The road is the one we all showed today, suffering in the second half and showing teamwork and cohesion. For our way of playing, we must always be 100% because if we give up for a moment… The goal? Let’s think day by day. Good like this, now head to Empoli”.

SECK STAYS — The Senegalese forward, on the other hand, took off the transfer market: “I’m fine in the group and I want to stay in Turin and play for it”.

January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 23:49)

