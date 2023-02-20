The Turin coach after the draw with Cremonese: “Four players of less weight for us is a lot of stuff. There is regret but the positivity must remain that way”

A draw that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth after Toro’s good first half against the last in the standings, even if the reaction after going down was admirable. Speaking to Sky’s microphones, the grenade coach comments on the match: “I am very satisfied with the performance, the attitude, the will, the drive of these guys who go beyond all limits. They do super things, then it’s normal that mistakes are made. As it is normal that there is regret but the positivity must remain. We were missing 4 players (Pellegri, Vlasic, Lazaro and Ricci, ed.), a lot of stuff for us. In certain situations their absence was felt. I see application, will, we can do even better but I’m extremely satisfied with the work and the players I have available”. See also Ika Torino, a Renault with music by Gardel

sanity — “Sanabria? He makes us play well, he can get worse in the penalty area, he missed a sensational goal today – continues Juric -. He can do even better. Radonjic, on the other hand, has to give more, I’m not satisfied, he’s struggling to become a real player , sometimes it’s good, then it disappears, it’s his big limitation. We wait for him but he has to give a signal if he wants to do something in football. The derby in 8 days? I hope to recover someone, we’ll prepare it with serenity, we can get a good result , it’s not a problem to have a few more days”.

Sanabria also speaks, returning to the goal at the Olimpico after 13 months: “I cared a lot, we strikers live on goals, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time, now I’ll have more confidence. Now the week of the derby begins, it will certainly be special”.

February 20 – 11.24pm

See also A great Bull sinks Monza with super Vojvoda and double Vlasic © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juric #absences #Satisfied #test #boys #limits