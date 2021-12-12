For the grenades, who have collected 18 goals, the fourth defense of Serie A. In first place Napoli, with 13 goals conceded, then Inter, 15, Juve, 17, and Toro
A coach with a strong offensive vocation, Ivan Juric, started from the base to relaunch his Turin: maniacal protection of his own goal. Already, before bringing pitfalls to others, Milinkovic-Savic’s goal has been well guarded up to now. To the point that the department is in fourth place in the tournament, fighting for primacy with the teams running for the championship.
