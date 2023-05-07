The granata coach: “The team played a great game, we dominated the first half and most of the second half. The boys deserved more”

Ivan Juric observes the episode of the penalty denied to your Turin in the 88th minute and shakes his head: “I’m amazed, it really seems like a clean, clear penalty: Ricci stands in front of Rovella who doesn’t know what to do anymore and yanks him, throw it down. Now it’s useless to talk, the referee decided like this, there is regret”.

Disappointment — And the disappointment is also great for the equalizer conceded in the 86th minute: “The team played a great game, we dominated the first half and most of the second half. There’s a lot of regret about how it went, the boys they deserved more. Maybe we should have scored more goals, but what happened”

Growth — On the singles he says: “Good morning he’s growing very well, I’m really satisfied, he plays the third, the central, he shows physicality and concentration. He has made considerable progress”. Just like Sanabria, 11 goals this year, 8 of which in 2023: “We met again, sometimes it takes time. We changed something forward, I stopped asking him some things and now he plays based on his characteristics, he is experiencing a fantastic moment, he’s becoming a strong striker.” See also Sinner, pain and awareness: "It hurts a lot, I messed up"

Italianity — Then to Dazn’s microphones he comments on the 18 points lost in two years in the last 5 minutes: “It’s certainly not a coincidence, but I don’t know what it depends on. Maybe we lack a little Italian spirit, that cunning to bring the result home. There’s definitely something to think about.”

May 7th – 5.35pm

