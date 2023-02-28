The grenade coach on the eve of the derby: “I want to introduce love to explode the energy of the square”. And he announces Ilic owner

“Tonight when I fall asleep, my only wish for tomorrow will be to win.” Ivan Juric summons the reporters for the conference on the eve of the very late evening, just after having concluded the finishing touches under the spotlights.

He appears very calm, equally focused on tomorrow’s derby at the Stadium. And the first thought goes to the huge crowd in which he immersed himself on Sunday in Philadelphia with the office he received from the people of Toro. “We experienced a different eve than usual, in which the fans conveyed very strong emotions to the boys. Now we have to transform them into positive emotions to play a great game. The important thing is to be free to give everything”. The tension from the derby naturally entered the locker room too: “Today I saw the boys a little too tense, with them I advised myself to be free-headed and tough as they have always been this season”. See also "We burned 20 years of competitive advantage." So Juve makes self-criticism about (bad) management

LOVE — Juric approaches the crossroads with Juventus recalling the previous derbies under his management: “We have always dealt with the derbies in the right way, always well fought and it will have to be like this tomorrow too – underlines the Turin coach -. What I want right now is to introduce love, in all things, to explode all the energy that exists in this square”.

ILIC OWNER — When it comes to training he assures “there won’t be any big surprises”, but gives some previews: “We are ready, we had a good week”. And then he announces: “Ilic will play, with him you just need a little caution in management because he had an injury in the past that was not treated well, also due to him and his desire to go to the World Cup”. Ricci is back in the squad, but will start from the bench: “He will be called up, at most during the match he will be able to enter. With him it is good to proceed with caution ”. Vlasic is still in the infirmary: “He has this problem that keeps him out, in the next few days he will do new tests: he certainly won’t be there tomorrow”. See also Cursed stop, Alex Sandro decisive in reverse: the Brazilian's album of horrors

YOUNG BULL — Tomorrow Juric will present a very young Bull at the Stadium, protagonist of a good generational change. And also with a record: Buongiorno, Adopo and Singo are ready to start as owners, three young people who grew up in the granata nursery. “Throwing our young players into the first team is very nice and leads us to be stronger – concludes Juric -. Good morning, for example, you feel the derby a lot, but I would certainly like to have many other young players, who have come from the nursery or not, who can become the hard core of the future. Young people who feel the story, the shirt and when the others arrive they manage to accompany the other players”.

