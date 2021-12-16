The coach after the defeat of his Torino against Sampdoria: “It was a great opportunity, but now he’s going to head to Verona. Mandragora? He played well”

“I am disappointed and regretted, we could have done better”: this is how Juric begins after the defeat in the Italian Cup with Sampdoria, who will play for the second round with Juventus. “We could have done better – insists the coach -, we conceded two goals in a way that I don’t like, and this bothers me.”

A great opportunity – “For us, the Italian Cup was not an obstacle – says Juric – but a great opportunity. We had a competitive team on the field and it was an opportunity, for those who play less, to prove that I was wrong”. Praise instead for Mandragora, author of the goal (from a penalty) and of a good match: “I’m happy for Rolando, who came back and did quite well”. Then a very short and concrete comment on the market: “Nothing will be done in January”.

Towards Verona – We need to look ahead, because on Sunday at 6 pm there is Verona. An important challenge for Juric, not only for the quality of the opponent, but also for the past that binds him to the Venetians: “Against Verona it will be a very difficult match, it is normal that there will be some emotion because they have been two splendid years , in which we have built beautiful things “. Finally, despite the defeats, the coach lets himself go, joking about his apparently very serious character: “I’m not grumpy, I just look like that (laughs ed)”.

December 16 – 11.55pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Juric #disappointed #goals #bother #Transfer #market #January