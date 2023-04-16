The draw with Salernitana, and a script already seen many times, leads Ivan Juric to well-known reflections: “We did everything to win while giving away a goal, yet another, while we had the ball, from our lineout. Then we created the world: crossbar, chances, the equalizer. We did everything to win, so I’m satisfied with the performance. The initial approach? When you concede goals from a throw-in, it’s not a matter of approach but of not perceiving certain dangers. Then we took the game in hand, we dribbled and looked for the win, I can’t say anything to the boys”.

On Ricci’s injury and the relay with Vlasic: “We’ll see tomorrow on Ricci, we’ll wait for the analyses, we’ll try to recover him like the others. And Vlasic in his place could be a solution. Radonjic? He just needs the goal, many shots today, he deserves to capitalize”. Then he returns to the mea culpa he had made on the eve: “We have three points more than last year, with a young team that has suffered so many injuries. My fault is not being tough at certain times for the good of the club I haven’t been good at creating more energy and making it clear that we are Torino and we can’t be satisfied. President Cairo has put money, resources and commitment into the club since January last year and we had to do more. I work with total freedom and the president allowed me to express myself. But if you take insults after a game that you overdominated, it means you have to give more. I don’t blame the fans. The message that reaches us is clear: this is Toro and what we have done so far is not enough”.