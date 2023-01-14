The grenade coach: “It will be the fourth game in ten days, the energies are what they are. After and Bayeye? Neither of them will start”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Now woe to being overwhelmed by enthusiasm, however justified, after the Coppa Italia feat at San Siro. Toro lands back in the league, Ivan Juric is approaching tomorrow’s match against Spezia with many certainties but leaving his guard up. “The team is psychologically at its best, but I’m very scared for tomorrow. Because it will be the fourth game in ten days after an enormous expenditure of energy in the previous three games, both mentally and physically. We’ll see if we will manage”.

100% Bull — After the big night in the Cup, Juric recognizes the danger of crossing over in the league. “If we aren’t at 100%, if we don’t go at our best, tomorrow against Spezia we will have a huge effort because the values ​​of the two teams are very similar – continues the Turin coach -. Spezia is a team that I like a lot for how he works and why he has very strong players for modern football in his squad”. Juric restarts from his certainties: “Against Verona, Salernitana and Milan I liked the team a lot. Always. For example, in the first 70′ at San Siro we had an excellent interpretation: now I would like to give continuity also in the choices, but I have to think about it well and carefully evaluate the players who have spent more energy”. See also Sassuolo, Dionisi: “Turin? It will put us in trouble, but we want to win. Berardi ... "

After and Bayeye — Impossible not to mention the two young heroes of San Siro, Adopo and Bayeye. We start from a certainty: “Neither of the two will play as a starter tomorrow”, says Juric. He elaborates on Bayeye: “I’ve always been very clear with him: I think Aina, Singo, Lazaro and Vojvoda are stronger right now. He has to follow his own path, he has to grow and the ten minutes in Milan he’s made the most of them. If he stays with us, he can give us a hand. But if there is another solution, it’s right that he goes and plays”. Many compliments on Adopo: “Ado, on the other hand, is very useful, because I can use him as a defender, as a midfielder like Desailly in a two-man midfielder, and like the other night when he came in doing a crazy defensive job. I’m counting on Adopo and I counted on it already before”.

Schuurs — See also Baldassare, the dog abandoned by his family because he "stinks". Let's help him find his happy ending, he is in Turin Speaking of singles, he compliments Perr Schuurs from afar on his career in the grenade. “I’m super happy with him, I’m really enthusiastic. Perr is a completely different player from Bremer even if they play in the same position. He’s improved a lot since the beginning because he’s put in so many things that he was lacking. Then he has other qualities, like passing and the ability to insert himself in attack: defensively Perr is not as animal as Bremer, but he is more complete. And he has many other things”.

