The Granata coach is satisfied after the draw with the Giallorossi: “I have positive feelings”. And the Portuguese: “The ranking? Better not to look at it, it’s false.” Zapata celebrates his first goal with his new club: “I’m happy, this team is ambitious”

After his Torino's draw with Roma, Ivan Juric doesn't hide his satisfaction, first underlining how "happy he is that Zapata is here", then turning to the team: "I liked it a lot, both in the game and in the concentration. Now we are tough and we want to show that we can do well. We were unlucky in the goal we conceded because the position is right, but Tameze's deflection put us in deception. Everyone played a great game. I have positive feelings, a truly excellent match, it would be It was a shame to lose. Sanabria? It remains our resource. As a club we want to do well and it's clear that if there are strong players there is competition and that's right." And on the fans: "I saw the stadium full, I really liked the environment from start to finish with the support for the team and never a complaint."

zapata joy — Zapata also smiles after his first Granata goal: "I'm happy for the goal but also for the team's performance. It wasn't an easy match, but even in difficult moments we held our ground well. We knew it would be like this against strong players like those of Roma. When you can't win it's also important not to lose and today we did that. We took a point and even if we wanted three, we need this a lot for our ranking. We are ambitious, we train a lot to try to get ready especially at these matches. This is the leap in quality that we must make and try to become strong at home to achieve our objectives." And on his failure to join the Giallorossi he says: "Football is like this, life is like this. I was very close to Roma but now I am honored to wear this beautiful shirt."

mou and lost points — José Mourinho also tries to see the glass half full: "We played a good game in my opinion, with people like Paredes who couldn't even play 15 minutes a few weeks ago. And then it's not easy to create against them or play first against this style of play and with a pitch that will no longer make me criticize at the Olimpico. It will be difficult to do better against this Turin team. There are still two points lost because when you concede a goal in the end this is the feeling. But the fact that they prepare from a week while we had a midweek match, it doesn't make me sad with my team but with the result." And again: "If you look at the ranking you don't like it, but it's better not to look at it because it's not true. We won't be where we are in January." Finally on Lukaku: "It's fantastic, there's nothing else to say."